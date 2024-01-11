Sandeshkhali attack: Calcutta HC orders stay on probe against ED officials till March 31

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on any investigation by West Bengal Police against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials based on an FIR filed at Nazat Police Station against those sleuths who were attacked along with CAPF personnel on January 5.

The attack on the ED officials and CAPF personnel took place during an attempted raid and search operation at the residence of local Trinamool Congress legislator at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 morning.

While ordering the interim stay till March 31, the single-Judge Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also questioned whether the police of Nazat Police Station had conducted even a basic ground investigation before registering the FIR against the ED officials.

Justice Mantha has also directed the state police to file its explanation on the FIR, besides submitting the case diary in the matter to the court.

On Thursday, during the hearing the ED counsels informed the court that the attempted raid and search operation on January 5 morning was in relation to its ongoing investigation in the ration distribution case.

“Our officials were attacked and injured and now FIRs are being registered against them,” the ED counsel informed.

When Justice Mantha questioned whether the ED sleuths were able to enter the residence of local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the ED counsel informed the court that the officials were not able to enter the house.

The ED counsel said despite repeated knocks on the main door that was locked from the inside, no one responded.

“Our officials tried to contact him over the phone but his mobile was constantly busy. The tower location of his mobile phone shows that he was in that residence only at that point of time. A huge crowd gathered in front of the residence by then. Everything was pre-planned,” the ED counsel argued.

The Advocate General of the state Kishore Data informed that the said FIR was registered on the lines of the Supreme Court of India verdict in 2013 in the much-talked-about Lolita Kumara case. The matter will come up for hearing again on January 22.