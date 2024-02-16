Sandeshkhali now under the scanner of NCPCR for child cruelty

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal which is already on the boil over allegations of sexual harassment of local women by Trinamool Congress leaders, has now drawn the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for cruelty to a child.

The commission on Friday issued a notice under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005, to the District Magistrate (DM) of South 24 Parganas District Sharad Kumar Dwivedi seeking prompt action on a report of a child being snatched from its mother’s arms and flung, by a group of miscreants at Sandeshkhali on February 10.

In the letter, signed by Dharmendra Bhandari, Principal Private Secretary to the NCPCR Chairperson, the DM has also been asked to arrange for the medical treatment of the child besides ensuring safety and security of the victim’s family members.

The DM had also been directed to pay adequate compensation to the family besides ensuring their proper rehabilitation and resettlement.

The NCPCR has also directed the DM to ensure that action against the miscreants is initiated as per law.

The district administration has also been directed to share an action taken report along with the relevant documents with the commission within the next 48 hours.

The commission had taken note of a report that miscreants forcefully entered the residence of a woman residing at Sandeshkhali, physically assaulted her, snatched her child and threw her away.

However, the state and district administration are silent about the NCPCR’s notice and till the filing of this report there was no reaction from them.

The development happened on the same day when the members of the six-member high power committee were prevented by the district police from reaching Sandeshkhali.