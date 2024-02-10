Sandeshkhali violence: Guv seeks report from Bengal govt in 24 hours

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday sought a detailed report from the state government within the next 24 hours on the on-ground situation in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where Section 144 has been imposed while internet service has also been suspended.

Tension broke out in Sandeshkhali since Thursday afternoon after the local women started taking to the streets as they protested in front of the local police station seeking the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the recent attack on ED and CAPF personnel, and his close associates.

The Governor sought the report from the state government just a couple of hours after the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, issued an ultimatum to lead a delegation to Sandeshkhali by breaching Section 144 on Monday if Bose didn't take any initiative to restore normalcy in the area.

The agitators in Sandeshkhali are demanding action against the local goons, who are allegedly being shielded by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

They have also accused the local police of being hand-in-glove with the local miscreants and resorting to unnecessary action against the common villagers by taking the advantage of Section 144.

The protesters alleged that before going underground, Shahjahan and his associates had resorted to massive oppression of the local villagers by grabbing their land as well as by forcing them to provide free labour at the businesses run by them.

It is also said that the women in Sandeshkhali are too scared to step out of their homes after sunset out of fear of humiliation and molestation in the hands of the absconding ruling party leader and his associates.

On Friday, the protesting women had burnt a poultry farm owned by Shahjahan’s close confidant and Trinamool leader Shibu Hazra.