Sandvik enforces patent rights in India

The Delhi High Court in India has ruled in favour of Sandvik after an investigation and subsequent lawsuit for patent infringement.

HK Engineering Works based in Faridabad (India) was discovered to be manufacturing patented Vertical Shaft Impact crusher (VSI) parts for the Indian market. A lawsuit was filed against HK in the Delhi High Court and, following negotiations, an agreement was reached and produced in Court. A permanent injunction is now in place against HK, who were also ordered to compensate Sandvik financially and take steps to prevent further infringement of the patent and sale of the product in question.

Sandvik invests significant sums of money in research and development and also in registering intellectual property rights, such as patents, which are designed to protect this investment in its products. Sandvik believes it must protect its interests to continue investing in the future and to remain world leaders in tools, service and equipment design.