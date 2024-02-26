Live
- World NGO Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- Chiranjeevi blesses Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’ at grand pre-release event
- IIT-Delhi , R Systems International to launch AI centre for sustainable systems
- International Polar Bear Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about this day
- Yami Gautam's ‘Article 370’ Takes the Box Office by Storm, Leaving Vidyut Jammwal's ‘Crakk’ in the Dust
- PhonePe’s Indus Appstore crosses 1L downloads within 3 days of launch
- Made mistake by retweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's video, Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
- Pankaj Udas passed away at the age of 73
- In a significant development, the TTD removed senior priest
- Nayanthara Shares Romantic Photo with Husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore Vacation
Just In
Sanganer Railway Station in Raj speaks story of hand block printing from 16th century, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated six railway stations of North Western Railway, including the Sanganer railway station in Jaipur.
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated six railway stations of North Western Railway, including the Sanganer railway station in Jaipur.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Sanganer Railway Station in Rajasthan speaks the story of the hand block printing from the 16th century.
“I am happy that this Amrit Bharat station has become a symbol of both heritage and development,” he added.
The PM was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony programme of around 2,000 new railway projects worth over Rs 41,000 crore in the country through video conferencing on Monday.
It needs to be mentioned here that railway development work is being done by adding 16 stations of Jaipur division under Amrit Bharat Yojana. Of these, the foundation stone of 10 stations was laid on August 6, 2023. The foundation stone of the remaining six stations coming under Jaipur division was laid on Monday.
These six stations include Sanganer, Neem Ka Thana, Rajgarh, Dausa, Khairthal and Fatehpur Shekhawati. Works worth Rs 192 crore will be done at the Sanganer Railway Station, Rs 15.17 crore at Dausa Railway Station, Rs 13.09 crore at Rajgarh Railway Station, Rs 12.78 crore at Khairthal Railway Station, Rs 16.15 crore at Neemkathana Railway Station and Rs 15.57 crore at Fatehpur Shekhawati Railway Station, said officials.
The heritage look entry gates with world class facilities will be built in these railway stations. The station circulating area will be expanded with new platforms and wide foot overbridges, said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa among others were present here on the occasion.