Sanitary pads vending machine installed at Delhi's police station

New Delhi: Sanitary napkin vending machine installed at Delhi's RK Puram Police Station was inaugurated on March 08.

The event was organised by NGO Sangini Saheli on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The machine dispenses Sanitary napkin at a cost of Rs 5.

