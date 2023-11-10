Sanjay Singh claims a big incident will happen with Kejriwal

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, appeared in the Rouse Avenue court on Friday in the excise policy case. During his appearance in court, he claimed that a major incident would happen with Arvind Kejriwal. He also stated that Kejriwal will not simply be arrested, but that there is a big conspiracy against him.

Sanjay Singh, who was brought to Rouse Avenue Court amid tight security, claimed in front of the media that there is a big conspiracy against Kejriwal. He said, 'There are very big plans to implicate Kejriwal. They will not just arrest; these people are going to cause a big incident with Kejriwal. However, he did not say who was conspiring against Sanjay Singh or how he got this information. He also did not say anything about what could happen to Kejriwal.

On the other hand, the court has once again sent Sanjay Singh to jail in judicial custody. The Aam Aadmi Party MP has been sent to jail until November 24. Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on October 4 in the alleged liquor scam, had recently expressed his fear of an encounter.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were summoned on November 2. However, Kejriwal had distanced himself from the appearance, calling it illegal. The Aam Aadmi Party has expressed apprehension that Arvind Kejriwal may be arrested. Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were arrested before Kejriwal received summons in the money laundering case related to the liquor scam.