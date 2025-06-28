Satya crafts twin ‘Nandighoshas’

Berhampur

In a spell-binding tribute to Lord Jagannath and the spirit of Rath Yatra, sand and miniature artiste Satya Narayan Maharana has created two handcrafted Nandighosha chariots made from cane and old newspapers. Famed for his miniature artifacts that earned him over 70 national and international records, Satya Narayan ventured into new artistic realms. For the first time, he has crafted a Nandighosha chariot entirely from cane, a feat of patience and devotion.

This 11-inch-high and 7.5-inch-wide cane chariot is an intricate masterpiece featuring 4 horses, 2 reversed parrots, 16 wheels, Dadhinauti, Patitapabana flag, Sarathi and one beautifully crafted idol of Lord Jagannath (all made of cane), the only coloured element in the otherwise French-polished creation. It took three days of delicate work, involving softening the cane in water for hours before weaving and moulding it into divine artistry.

Equally remarkable is the second chariot, made from discarded newspapers, meticulously layered and glued with ‘Fevicol’, followed by watercolour painting. This 3-inch-high and 2-inch-wide marvel, completed in just four hours, stands as a testament to sustainable creativity and visual appeal.

At 41 years old, Satya Narayan continues to mesmerise art lovers with his skill and devotion. Having already sculpted 17 miniature Nandighosha chariots earlier using diverse materials like wood, chalk, bamboo, ice-cream sticks, clay and even shirt buttons, his latest effort celebrates both heritage and innovation. These miniature chariots are not just models—they are symbols of devotion carved through creativity, echoing the spirit of Rath Yatra in the smallest, most enchanting forms.