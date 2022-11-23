Satyendar Jain gets relief from Delhi court on food issue

New Delhi: Following Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's plea against the Tihar jail authorities for not providing him basic food items, a Delhi court has given him relief in this matter. Jain will continue to get food as per his religious beliefs. The court said that this arrangement will continue till it decides on the matter.

Jain had earlier appealed against the Tihar jail authorities for not providing him food items as per his religious beliefs and not allowing any medical check-up, which is said to be due since last month.

He said that he is still an undertrial prisoner and not a convict, and he cannot be treated this way and made to starve or relinquish his religious beliefs and be denied his basic medical needs.

The Delhi court has sought a reply from the Tihar Jail authorities and will hear the matter at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

His application also stated that for the last 12 days, the jail authorities have stopped serving him raw fruits, vegetables and dry fruits, prescribed by his doctors.

Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case and charged with corruption in May this year, was denied bail last week.