Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders

Chandigarh: In a rare display of political solidarity, leaders cutting across party lines in Punjab came together for saving river waters at a seminar hosted by Saarthi under the Democracy Dialogue series at Panjab University here on Friday.

The seminar, "Punjab Waters: Unmasking the Crisis", was coordinated by Congress MLA and former national hockey player, Pargat Singh, marking a significant moment in state's political landscape.

It saw the participation of prominent Punjab leaders including Sunil Jakhar, Bikram Majithia, Daljit Cheema, Charanjit Channi, Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, Sandeep Jakhar, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Simranjit Singh Mann, and Mohammad Sadiq.

These leaders, often seen on opposing sides of the political spectrum, were united in their concern for Punjab's water crisis, attentively listening to insights from renowned speakers and experts.

"Punjab Waters: Unmasking the Crisis" was designed to illuminate the critical water crisis engulfing Punjab, fostering a space for experts, scholars, and political figures to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboratively seek sustainable solutions.

The event transcended political rhetoric, emphasising the need for informed discussion and unity in addressing one of state's most pressing issues.

Pargat Singh, the convener of the event, expressed his gratitude and hope, stating: "Today, we have witnessed a historic moment in Punjab's political history. Leaders from all corners have come together, setting aside their differences, to address the water crisis that threatens our future.

"This is the beginning of a new era of dialogue and collaboration, and I am grateful to each and every participant for their commitment to Punjab's well-being," he added.

Dharamvira Gandhi, former Member of Parliament, highlighted the urgency of the situation, saying: "The water crisis is not a political issue; it is a matter of survival. We need to rise above party politics and work together to find our sustainable solutions. Today's seminar is a step in the right direction, and I am hopeful that it will lead to meaningful action."

Daljit Cheema, representing the Akali Dal, emphasised the need for continued dialogue, stating: "The seminar today has set the stage for ongoing discussions and collaborative efforts. We must keep this momentum going, ensuring that the water crisis remains at the forefront of our political agenda. Our future generations depend on us."

Smit Singh Mann, international shooter and newly appointed President of the AIPC, Punjab and Chandigarh, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying: "Saarthi has played a crucial role in bringing us all together today. The Democracy Dialogue series is a much-needed platform, fostering open discussions and encouraging participatory governance. I am proud to be a part of this movement towards a better Punjab."

The panel of experts, including Gurtej Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Pyara Lal Garg, Gurpreet Singh Johl Mandiani, and advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains, provided insights into the historical, legal, and sustainable aspects of Punjab's water crisis. Their contributions were in guiding the dialogue towards actionable solutions. Saarthi NGO, through its Democracy Dialogue series, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to fostering democratic values, encouraging open dialogue, and promoting participatory governance.

As the seminar concluded, a sense of hope and determination filled the air, with leaders, experts, and attendees alike recognising the event as a pivotal turning point in Punjab's political narrative.