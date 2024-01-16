Live
Savitri Bai Phule goddess of education, not Saraswati, says RJD MLA
Patna: RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh on Monday claimed that the real goddess of education is Marathi social reformer Savitri Bai Phule and not Saraswati.
The MLA of Dehri constituency in Sasaram district, who came to Patna to participate in the Dahi-Chura Bhoj organised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence on Monday, said: "What is the contribution of goddess Saraswati in education? For me, Savitri Bai Phule is the goddess of education. She has done many things in the field of education while goddess Saraswati has done nothing.
Asked about why he makes statements against Lord Ram and other gods and goddesses, Fateh Bahadur Singh claimed: "The Supreme Court has denied the existence of Lord Ram, then why should I not say the same. There is no proof that Lord Ram existed in the country and if anyone has proof, then show it to me. If anyone claims that whatever I said in the past was wrong, then deny it with valid proof."