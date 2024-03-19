SC asks EC to recognise 'Man Blowing Turha' symbol for NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar

New Delhi: In an interim direction, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India to recognise the "Man Blowing Turha" symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) for the purpose of contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls.

Observing that the allocation of the symbol is sub-judice, a bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, asked the Ajit Pawar-led party to issue a public notice in English, Marathi, and Hindi editions, stating that the usage of the 'clock' symbol reserved for NCP is subjected to the final outcome of proceedings pending before the apex court.

The bench, also comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan, said that the undertaking furnished by Ajit Pawar's side to not use photographs of party founder Sharad Pawar would apply not just to Maharashtra but also to other states.

Last week, the top court raised eyebrows at the Ajit Pawar faction using the name and photograph of Sharad Pawar for political gains.

"Why are you (Ajit Pawar) using his photograph? Go ahead with your own photographs. Why are you riding on his back?…. We want a very categoric and unconditional undertaking from you that you will not use his name directly or indirectly," it said.

The EC and the Maharashtra Speaker ruled that the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar 25 years ago, now belongs to the breakaway faction headed by his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, awarding also the name (NCP) and 'clock' symbol to him.