SC Collegium recommends appointment of Justice N.V. Anjaria as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Justice N.V. Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then.

Before his elevation, he practised in the high court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters and specialised in civil and constitutional cases.

"He is a competent judge with a sound knowledge of law and possesses impeccable integrity. In his conduct as a judge he has maintained the standard required of a person holding high judicial office," the SC Collegium said.

"The Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice N.V. Anjaria is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka," it added.

The vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC would arise consequent upon the retirement of Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar on February 24.

In a statement released on the website of the apex court, the Collegium said that it proposes to appoint Justice Anjaria with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement.

The Memorandum of Procedure relating to appointment of Chief Justice of a High Court provides that "a fair representation shall be given to various High Courts for selection of Chief Justices. For purposes of such selection, inter-se seniority of puisne Judges will be reckoned on the basis of their seniority in their own High Court. The consideration for appointment of Chief Justices shall be based on the criterion of seniority subject to merit and integrity".

While recommending Justice Anjaria’s name, the Collegium said that it has taken into consideration the fact that among the Chief Justices of the High Courts, one judge, namely Justice Ashish J. Desai whose parent high court is the Gujarat High Court is presently functioning as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court but is due to demit office on July 4.