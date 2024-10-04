Live
SC court orders probe into Laddu adulteration case by Independent agency
The Supreme Court bench on Friday ordered probe into Tirumala Laddu case by independent probe agency consisting of two members from Centre, two from state and one from FSSAI.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench on Friday ordered probe into Tirumala Laddu case by independent probe agency consisting of two members from Centre, two from state and one from FSSAI.
The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Ghose as to why it should not be probed by CBI. Ghose told the court that they have full confidence that SIT constituted by AP Government was competent to probe the case. But the court finally decided that the probe should be taken up by an independent agency.
Meanwhile the case will be pending in the apex court, the bench ruled.
The probe will be done under the supervision of CBI Director.
Government of Andhra Pradesh has also welcomed the decision of the apex court.
