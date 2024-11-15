SC denies pre-arrest bail to Jaynarayan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of Sambalpur MLA and BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra who is accused of slapping a female police officer during a protest outside Sambalpur Collectorate in 2022.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti rejected the plea of Mishra, who was represented by senior lawyer Maninder Singh, saying, “Those in leadership positions have to set an example for public behaviour.” Mishra, in his reaction, said he was not aware of the development in the top court. However, he claimed that the previous BJD government had made a false case against him. “They (BJD) were in government and made a case against me under Section 307 of IPC. This is totally politically motivated…,” he told reporters.

The allegations against Mishra traced back to February 15, 2022 when a BJP-led protest was held outside the Sambalpur Collectorate. During the protest, which involved a sit-in demonstration by BJP supporters, Mishra allegedly assaulted the female police officer after she approached him to control the advancing crowd.

The case alleged that Mishra used profane language, touched the officer inappropriately and slapped her on the cheek. The charges against him include outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, defamation, obscenity, wrongful restraint and using criminal force on a public servant. The leader has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the officer was the one who acted aggressively against him.

Following the denial of his bail application by the Orissa High Court on November 16 last year, Mishra sought relief from the top court, saying his custodial interrogation was unwarranted since the alleged incident occurred in broad daylight and was recorded on video.