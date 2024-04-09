Live
- Maha: Pune tops with 8,382 polling stations, Sindhudurg has lowest at 918
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India
- Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional and unqualified apology before SC
- Byju’s begins disbursing March salaries to employees after 2nd successive delay
- Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha
- ‘Maruti Ki Pran Pratishtha’: When Narendra Modi penned a poem highlighting tribals' plights in 1983
- 2024 LS polls not only to form govt, but also to protect democracy and Constitution, says CPI-M leader
- INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree
- Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers
- Conceptualising inquisitive summer vacation activities
SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari to attend 'fatiha’ ritual of father Mukhtar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Abbas Ansari – who is currently detained in Kasganj Jail – to attend the ‘fatiha’ ritual of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari.
A Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant took note of the fact that the petitioner could not attend the funeral of his father as he was under judicial custody.
Imposing a slew of conditions, the Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, said that Uttar Pradesh Police will bring Abbas Ansari from Kasganj Jail to his native place in Ghazipur under adequate security.
While on interim bail, Abbas Ansari will not interact with the Press or the electronic media.
