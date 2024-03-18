Live
SC issues notice on plea filed by rebel Congress Himachal MLAs against disqualification
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by rebel Congress Himachal Pradesh legislators challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly.
The six Congress MLAs, who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, were disqualified by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for defying a party whip by abstaining from voting on the budget.
A bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, refused to pass any interim orders staying the disqualification but issued notice on the application seeking a stay on fresh elections.
In the petition filed directly before the apex court, the rebel MLAs - Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma - said that the February 29 order passed by the Speaker is "illegal and constitutional".