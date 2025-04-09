  • Menu
SC likely to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on Apr 15
New Delhi: The Supreme Court would likely on April 15 hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre, however, on Tuesday filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter.

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it. A Government notification, in the meantime, said Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week, comes into force on Tuesday.

