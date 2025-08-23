SC order on stray dogs draws positive reactions in UP

Bulandshahr/Varanasi/Ghaziabad: The Supreme Court’s order allowing release of stray dogs in their original locality after sterilisation and vaccination, modifying its earlier directive prohibiting their relocation, has drawn largely positive reactions in Uttar Pradesh, even from the family of a Kabaddi player who died due to rabies.

In Bulandshahr’s Khurja region, the family of state-level kabaddi player Brijesh Solanki (22), who died in June after being bitten by a stray puppy, welcomed the top court’s recent ruling in the stray dogs case.

Solanki had ignored a bite on his finger while rescuing a puppy from a drain, did not get an anti-rabies vaccine in time, and succumbed to the infection two months later.

His brother Sandeep Solanki told PTI, “We agree with the court’s decision. The directions given by the Supreme Court to control stray dogs are commendable. We hope such measures can prevent families from suffering tragedies like ours.”

In Varanasi, a mahant (head) of a temple also welcomed the decision and emphasised the religious and cultural significance of dogs.

“The dog is not just an animal; in Sanatan tradition, it is considered the vehicle of Lord Bhairav, the guardian deity of Kaliyug. At our temple, 12 dogs reside and even participate in the daily aarti, making conch-like sounds,” said Mahant Jitendra Mohan Puri of Batuk Bhairav Temple.

“Just as one mentally unstable human is treated in an asylum, not all of society is punished. The same principle should apply to dogs. They are protectors of homes and towns from thieves and dangers. In fact, dogs and cows have been humanity’s companions since ancient times; they deserve respect, even national recognition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal said municipal authorities will ensure compliance with the order. “Once the state government issues directives, action will be initiated at the city level. Implementation of the court’s guidelines will be carried out in full,” she said.

The Supreme Court, while expanding the scope of the matter pan-India, has directed civic authorities to sterilise and vaccinate strays, create designated feeding zones and prohibit feeding on streets. The matter will be taken up again after eight weeks.