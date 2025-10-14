SC orders CBI probe into Karur stampede

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the September 27, 2025 Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 41 lives during a rally organised by actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

A Bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria said an independent investigation was necessary “to allay concerns and ensure impartiality.” It also constituted a three-member monitoring committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to supervise the progress of the CBI probe. “Looking at the facts, the issue has a bearing on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The directions are to hand over the investigation to the CBI. In order to allay the concern of parties, we propose to set up a three-member committee. We have requested Justice Ajay Rastogi to head the committee,” the Bench orally remarked while pronouncing the interim order.

The court said the committee would function under Justice Rastogi’s directions and may “undertake an inquiry into any matter ancillary or incidental to the Karur stampede” to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. It also directed the CBI to submit monthly progress reports before the panel.