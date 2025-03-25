SC recommends transfer of Varma to Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of the High Court of Delhi, back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court.

The resolution of the Collegium stated, “In its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025, has recommended repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.”

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association had raised an objection over the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Varma has been in controversy since a stash of cash was allegedly recovered from his official residence here.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member Committee consisting of High Court judges for conducting an inquiry into the allegations. The committee consists of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, judge of the High Court of Karnataka.