SC relief: Asaram Bapu gets interim bail on medical grounds, but will remain in jail

New Delhi/Jaipur: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to 83-year-old self-styled godman Asaram Bapu till March 31 in connection with the rape case of a female follower at his ashram in Surat.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, which also added a bail condition that Bapu should not meet his followers upon release from the Jodhpur Central Jail where he is serving a life sentence in another rape case.

Appearing for Asaram Bapu, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, along with Advocates Rajesh Gulab Inamdar and Shashwat Anand, pressed on the merits of the case as well as on Asaram's medical condition. It was argued that the conviction was based solely on the testimony of the prosecutrix without corroborating evidence and pointed to inconsistencies in the prosecution's case.

However, the apex court opted not to delve into merits and confined its consideration to the petitioner's health issues, thereby disposing of the special leave petition.

Sources said that despite the bail, it seems difficult for Asaram to get out of jail as he is also serving a separate life sentence for raping a minor. Over the last five months, he has been granted parole three times.

Asaram’s lawyer, R.S. Saluja, stated that this is the first instance of bail being granted by the Supreme Court. However, Asaram cannot be released due to his conviction in the second case. This case, filed by a woman from Asaram’s ashram near Gandhinagar, remains a challenge. Preparations are underway to file a bail application in the Jodhpur High Court for the second conviction, he added.

While granting bail, the Supreme Court stipulated that Asaram must not meet his followers or attempt to tamper with evidence.

In 2013, Asaram was arrested by Jodhpur Police from an ashram in Indore. After five years of hearings, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on April 25, 2018, for raping a minor.

Another rape case was filed by a woman from an ashram in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On January 31, 2023, the court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in this case as well.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Gujarat, opposed the plea, highlighting the gravity of Asaram's conviction and asserting that adequate medical facilities were available to him in custody.

After weighing the submissions, the apex court granted medical bail till March 31, 2025, enabling Asaram to undergo necessary treatment.

The bench clarified that the relief was granted solely on humanitarian grounds and directed compliance with conditions imposed during the bail period.

The Supreme Court also indicated that Asaram's medical status could be reassessed closer to the expiration of the bail term.