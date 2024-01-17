Live
- RBI chief sees India's GDP growth at 7% in 2024-25 despite global challenges
- Kailash Gahlot inaugurates the services of Namma Yatri app in Delhi
- GODI India to set up Lithium giga factory in Telangana
- Calcutta HC allows BJP-backed outfit to hold Puja of Lord Ram at Kalighat on Jan 22
- Maha: MVA slams BJP as Filmfare-2024 awards to unveil in Gujarat
- Those who pose as patriots today did not fight against British but reconciled: Siddaramaiah
- Drama continues over Chandigarh mayoral poll
- No one has invited Lalu for Ram Mandir inauguration: Samrat Choudhary
- I'm a monk because of Ram Mandir movement: Yogi
- PM did nothing to resolve the Naga political issue: Rahul Gandhi
Just In
SC reserves verdict on Satyendar Jain's bail plea
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the regular bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the regular bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
A bench, headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, finished hearing the oral arguments advanced by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, indicated that it will deliver verdicts in Jain’s case and plea filed by other co-accused at one time.
Jain is currently out on interim medical bail.
The apex court had initially granted him interim relief in May last year for six weeks and then, has been extending this from time to time.
The AAP leader had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his regular bail plea.
In April 2023, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and can tamper with evidence.