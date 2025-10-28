SC seeks response from all states on ‘digital arrest’ scams

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to all states and Union Territories, calling for detailed information on investigations and pending cases related to the rising cases of ‘digital arrest’ scams.

Digital arrest is a cybercrime trend where fraudsters impersonate police, enforcement, or judicial officers to extort money from citizens under threats of arrest or property seizure.

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed all States to submit the number of such cases currently under investigation and fixed November 3 for the next hearing.

The court also indicated that it might consider entrusting the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a coordinated national-level investigation. “Please find out whether the CBI has the resources to handle all the cases,” the Bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre and informed that the agency was already handling a few such cases. “We are looking at a uniform probe across the country but will not issue any direction today without hearing from the States,” the Bench observed.

Earlier, on October 17, 2025, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of a complaint filed by a senior citizen couple from Ambala, Haryana, who were duped of `1.05 crore between September 3 and 16, 2025.