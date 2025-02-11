SC seeks Speaker’s timeframe to act on defected BRS MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know what would be the ‘reasonable time’ for the Speaker Secretary to decide on the disqualification and posted the matter for February 18.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard the plea of the BRS leaders who questioned the delay in taking a decision on the disqualification petition against the party MLAs who had defected to the Congress party. The Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and Chandran took up the hearing.

Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of the Telangana Assembly Secretary. The bench once again questioned what is meant by ‘reasonable time’ and reminded the counsel that he was supposed to seek instructions on the timeline. It commented, “It has been ten months already, is this not a reasonable time?” The BRS advocate argued that three months was a reasonable time according to the previous judgments of the Supreme Court.

Rohatgi informed that the Assembly Secretary requested time from the Speaker for information.

As Rohatgi sought additional time, Justice Gavai firmly stated, “In a democracy, the rights of parties can’t be permitted to be frustrated.” Justice Chandran added, “If you don’t give us reasonable time, we are reasonable men.” With this, the court adjourned the case hearing to February 18.

The Supreme Court’s hearing has led to hot discussion among both the ruling and main opposition party leaders.

The BRS working president KTR has already asked the party leaders to get ready for the by-elections any time. The Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari has made it clear that he was ready to face the by-elections if they come. He said that he will accept the court verdict.

The Speaker has already issued notices to the 10 defected MLAs after the previous hearing.