SC: Stray dogs issue due to inaction of local authorities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the "whole problem" relating to stray dogs in Delhi-NCR was a result of "inaction" on the part of local authorities which did "nothing".

The new bench, which was constituted to adjudicate the suo motu matter of stray dogs post a verdict by a different bench ordering their relocation from streets to shelters, comprises Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

The three-judge bench heard senior advocate Kapil Sibal, among others, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before reserving its verdict on the interim prayer for a stay on the August 11 decision of the different bench.

It was a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan which asked authorities in Delhi-NCR on August 11 to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters. The bench had asked the authorities to initially start by creating a shelter to house 5,000 dogs.

The three-judge bench, however, on Thursday remarked, "The whole problem is because of inaction of the local authorities. You frame rules in Parliament. The government acts, rules are framed but no implementation is carried out creating problem which is standing today."