SC to hear issues related to ‘green’ crackers tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to October 10 the hearing on issues related to manufacturing and sale of ‘green’ crackers’ in Delhi and the national capital region.

The top court on September 26 permitted certified manufacturers to produce ‘green’ crackers with a condition that they will not sell them in prohibited Delhi-NCR without its approval.

It asked the Centre to take a fresh look at the absolute ban on the manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

It also directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to consult all stakeholders, including the Delhi government, manufacturers, and sellers, before arriving at a final decision.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was to consider the issues including the report of the Centre. The law officer, representing the Centre, sought an adjournment which was allowed.