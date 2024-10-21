  • Menu
Scheme renamed ‘Bikasit Gaan Bikasit Odisha’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha minister Rabi Naik on Saturday said that the BJP government has decided to change the name of ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ to ‘Bikasit Gaan Bikasit Odisha’.

The ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’, a flagship rural welfare scheme, was launched by the previous BJD government before the general elections.A new guideline related to the scheme will be released by the government soon, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister said.

The minister said, according to the revised guidelines, the opinion of the palli sabha (community meeting) or gram sabha will be given utmost importance, and the panchayat representatives will have the power to implement various projects under the scheme for the development of the villages.

The villages will be developed as per proposals from the residents of rural areas, the minister said.The scheme was launched in all 30 districts.It aims to develop villages with various facilities such as internet, sports infrastructure, training hubs for self-help groups (SHGs), banking and digital connectivity.

