School admissions dipped, pollution spiked under AAP govt: Ajay Maken

A drop in admissions in government schools and shortage of public transport buses are the dark facts about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's failed education and transport models in Delhi, former Union Minister and AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons, Maken said the Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi governments had misled Delhiites by promising world-class education and transport facilities in the city but failed to deliver them.

The Congress leader said that it was surprising that despite Delhi's population increasing sharply, the number of admission of students in government schools under the Kejriwal government came down, with fewer students passing out of Class XI.

He said the AAP government in Delhi was the only one in the world where the Education and Excise Minister was the same person -- Manish Sisodia -- who wore the mask of education to commit the crime of liquor scam.

He added that the people of Delhi have now fully understood the fake models of Kejriwal and were determined to vote in the Assembly election for the Congress on February 5, to bring back the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government's model of development.

The AICC Treasurer said that during the Congress regime in 2008-09, 75,974 students had passed the Class 12 Board exams, and the number rose to 147,420 when Congress left office in 2013-14.

Under the AAP government in 2015-16, the students who passed the Class 12 Board exams came down to 116,792 and the number further slumped to 109,098 in 2019-20, he added.

Similarly, under the Congress government in 2013-14, 166,257 students appeared for Class 12 Board exams while under the AAP government in 2023-24, the number came down to 15,1429 -- instead of going up in proportion to the increase in the Capital's population.

Maken said that either students from government schools dropped out or joined private schools for better quality of education.

He said that in 2013-14, the total number of students in government schools was 17.75 lakh whereas private schools had only 13.57 lakh, but by 2018-19, the number of students in private schools jumped to 16.61 lakh while in government schools fell to 16.47 lakh, and this was the so-called Kejriwal's "model of education".

The senior Congress leader also blamed the AAP government for Delhi's air pollution.

He said the reason behind the large number of vehicles on the roads was the city's weak public transport system, and not stubble-burning by farmers.

Claiming that Kejriwal blamed stubble-burning by farmers for his own incompetence and inability to control air pollution, Maken said that according to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), vehicular emissions, which was 28 per cent in 2016, accounted for 47 per cent of the total estimated PM2.5 pollution in the Capital.

He said that according to TERI/PRS Legislative Research, which provides such data to MPs and Legislators, average sectoral contributions in PM 2.5 concentration in Delhi (2018) were: Industry: 30 per cent in winter and 22 per cent in summer; transport: 28 per cent and dust: 17 per cent (soil, road, and construction) and 38 per cent; and stubble burning: 4 per cent to 7 per cent.

AICC National spokesperson Abhay Dubey and spokesperson Jyoti Singh were also present.