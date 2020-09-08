School Reopening: These States to Resume Regular Classes from September 21

School Reopening News: After the Centre's 'unlock 4' guidelines, a few states decided to reopen schools from September 21, for class 9 to 12.

Earlier last month, the MHA issued the guidelines that stated, while schools and colleges will remain shut till September end, they can call in 50% of their teaching staff for facilitating online teaching. Besides, students of 9 to 12 classes can also visit schools on a 'voluntary basis' to clarify their doubts.

The states/UTs that decided to reopen schools from September 21 for Classes 9 to 12

Delhi: Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi issued a notification saying that students of grade 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones, voluntarily, for teachers guidance.

"All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, voluntarily, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools", the Delhi Government had said.

Bihar: Patna DM Kumar Ravi issuing an order, allowed educational institutions to resume classes for classes 9 to 12 students outside the containment zones. However, till September 30 the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to enforce a total shutdown in containment zones.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Schools are also set to resume regular classes from September 21 for grades 9 to 12. In this regard, the school authorities have also issued guidelines.

Those who put up outside the containment zones would be permitted to visit their schools voluntarily for doubts and their teacher's guidance. Though, students need to submit a written consent of their parents and guardians to their respective schools.

Haryana: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has also decided to begin classes for grade 10 to 12 in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis, said the reports.