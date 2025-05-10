  • Menu
Schools switch to online mode

Highlights

Jammu: With tension between India and Pakistan forcing closure of educational institutions in Kashmir, several schools have switched to online mode of classes to ensure that students do not lose precious academic time.

As the schools have remained closed since May 7 following India's missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, leading private schools in the valley started online classes for their students on Friday.

