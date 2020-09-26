Scientific community turns every challenge into opportunity: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the scientific community has successfully faced every challenge facing the country and turned it into an opportunity. Harsh Vardhan said on the occasion of CSIR's 79th Foundation Day that scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Sciences (CSIR) have contributed significantly in making ventilators and personal protection kits (PPE) during the global epidemic of coronavirus.

When a challenge has come, we have always been successful in turning it into an opportunity.

He said that CSIR has also started projects like using the drug as a treatment for Covid-19. Harshvardhan asked CSIR to consult with young scientists to find out how the country can become 'self-reliant'. He said, "When a challenge has come before the country in any form, we have always been successful in turning it into an opportunity.

" Scientists try to reduce the difficulties of society in many ways

Harsh Vardhan said that scientists try to reduce the difficulties of society in many ways. Citing the example of the proposal to use green firecrackers instead of the traditional firecrackers on Diwali to tackle the pollution problem, he said, "Whenever CSIR is given any responsibility, it fulfills it with zeal."

The scientific community is doing everything possible to stop Covid-19

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said about the coronavirus that the fight against this global epidemic started on January 8, a day or two after the World Health Organization reported the cases in China.

Since then, besides the Ministry of Health, India's scientific community has been making every effort to stop Covid-19. He said that India is doing 1.5 million tests in a day, whereas in the beginning of the epidemic, only a few thousand investigations were being done.

We faced the challenge with full commitment

Harshvardhan said,

"We faced the challenge responsibly and with full commitment." He said that everyone is doing their best to make their contribution, whether it is genomics or aeronautics, or any other field.