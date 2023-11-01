Sea Dragon bids adieu after 46 years of service

New Delhi: The Ilyushin-38 Sea Dragon long-range maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy on Tuesday bid adieu to the nation after 46 "glorious" years of service, officials said. The decommissioning ceremony was held at INS Hansa, Dabolim in Goa. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, veteran officers and sailors of the IL-38 squadron, and other dignitaries along with their families graced the event and reminisced about its yeoman service, officials said.

INAS 315 was commissioned on October 1, 1977, with the induction of IL-38 aircraft heralding a modern era of airborne long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare in the Navy, a senior official said. With its unique capabilities, striking prowess and extended reach covering the vast Indian Ocean region, the IL-38 SD has over the years proven itself to be a formidable force multiplier.

The mighty 'Winged Stallion' that adorns the squadron's crest has been living up to the squadron motto of 'Victory is my Profession', keeping a sharp vigil over and beneath the seas, in its relentless pursuit to secure the nation's maritime boundaries, the official said.

