Seat-Sharing Discord In Bihar's Mahagathbandhan Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar's political landscape is rife with tension as seat-sharing disagreements within the Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance comprising Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left parties, have come to the forefront. Five crucial assembly constituencies - Aurangabad, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnia, and Siwan - have emerged as focal points of contention, hindering the formation of a consensus among the alliance partners.

The discord stems from conflicting claims made by the alliance members over the allocation of seats in these constituencies. The RJD's unilateral distribution of party symbols to its candidates has exacerbated the rift, particularly irking the Congress. Notably, the RJD's decision to award the party symbol to Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad, who recently defected from the Janata Dal (United), has sparked tensions. In response, Congress has demanded a ticket for its veteran leader, former Nagaland and Kerala Governor Nikhil Kumar, intensifying the standoff.

Moreover, disputes between the Congress and the RJD have also arisen in Begusarai, where both parties are vying for supremacy. Adding to the complexity, the Communist Party of India (CPI) independently announced Awadesh Rai as its candidate from the constituency, further complicating matters.

Similarly, in Purnia, conflicting demands have arisen, with Congress pushing for a ticket for Pappu Yadav, a former RJD member, while the RJD seeks to field Rupauli MLA Bima Bharti, who recently joined the party after leaving the JD(U).

The impasse extends to the Siwan seat, where the RJD's demand for a ticket for former Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary clashes with Congress's aspirations. Additionally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and CPI are also vying for the Siwan constituency, further complicating negotiations.

The seat-sharing tug-of-war also extends to Katihar, where Congress aims to field Tariq Anwar, a prominent leader who rejoined the party after nearly two decades. However, the RJD harbors similar ambitions for the seat, intensifying the deadlock.

Amidst the discord, the CPI has staked claims in Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Banka seats, signaling its intent to contest independently if necessary. The party has begun announcing its candidates for the upcoming elections, including Santosh Kumar from Khagaria.

With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, the unresolved seat-sharing discord poses a significant challenge for the Mahagathbandhan. As the alliance struggles to find common ground amidst competing interests and ambitions, the delay in reaching a consensus could potentially impact their electoral prospects in Bihar.