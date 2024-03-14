Seat-sharing formula, cabinet expansion to be decided soon: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday that seat-sharing talks of the NDA and the cabinet expansion of his government will take place soon.

When asked about the seat-sharing formula of the NDA and the cabinet expansion of his government, Kumar said: “Seat sharing formula and cabinet expansion will soon take place here. Don’t worry about it. You may get the news in the evening (Thursday evening). We are working on it.”

Nitish Kumar came to the Bihar assembly to collect the certificate of MLC on Thursday. All 11 candidates who had filed the nomination for the MLC election were elected unopposed. The voting did not take place as only 11 candidates had filed the nominations for 11 MLC posts.

Six candidates of the NDA and five candidates of the Mahagathbandhan were elected.

Besides Nitish Kumar, Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Khalid Anwar (JD-U), Shashi Yadav (CPI ML), Urmila Thakur (RJD), Syed Faisal Ali (RJD), Lal Mohan Gupta (BJP), Anamika Singh Patel (BJP) and Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM-S) collected their certificates. In the absence of Rabri Devi (RJD), Bhola Yadav, RJD national general secretary, collected her certificate.