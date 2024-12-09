Live
- Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Faces Death Threats; Investigation Launched
- Kerala Government Assures Transparency In SDRF Audit Amid High Court Concerns
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticizes Centre Over Wayanad Landslide Response
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Initiates 'Toyota Youth Connect' Program to Strengthen Skilling Ecosystem in Karnataka
- SEC Moves To Consolidate Civil Cases Against Adani And Azure Power's Cabanes
- Rajasthan CM announces the World’s first Zinc Park by Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc
- KLH Students Lead the Way in Community Transformation through EPICS Program
- Yamaha Hosted over 15K Fans & Riding Enthusiasts at Delhi Comic Con
- Legal Trouble for Amaran: Student Demands ₹1.1 Crore Over Misused Phone Number
- India Emerges as a Global Investment Magnet, Poised to Attract a Share of $36 Trillion in Principal Investor Capital Focused on Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Private Markets
Just In
SEC Moves To Consolidate Civil Cases Against Adani And Azure Power's Cabanes
- SEC requests NY court to merge civil cases against Gautam Adani and Cyril Cabanes, citing linked evidence.
- Market impact and international scrutiny intensify amid corruption allegations.
The SEC has petitioned a New York court to combine civil cases against Indian business magnate Gautam Adani and former Azure Power executive Cyril Cabanes. The December 5 filing argues these cases share connected evidence and transactions.
While Cabanes faces FCPA violation charges, neither Gautam Adani nor Sagar Adani have been directly charged with such violations. The SEC's consolidation request aims to provide a more comprehensive view of the cases and includes a motion to incorporate findings from Gautam Adani's criminal case into the civil proceedings.
The allegations have triggered significant consequences:
- Adani Group companies experienced a USD 34 billion market value decline
- Andhra Pradesh is considering terminating a power contract
- Kenya canceled two infrastructure projects
- Total Energies suspended new investments in Adani ventures
- US International Development Finance Corporation is reviewing a USD 550 million Sri Lankan port project funding
The controversy has also disrupted India's Parliament, with opposition parties demanding investigation into Adani's alleged ties with Prime Minister Modi.