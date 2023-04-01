Section 144 CrPC imposed after fresh unrest in Howrah

Howrah/New Delhi: After fresh incidents of stone pelting in Howrah's Kazipara on Friday, a day after violence and arson broke out in this industrial suburb, Bengal Cchief minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor C V Ananda Bose reviewed the situation and prohibitory orders imposed besides increasing riot police deployment in the area.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee claimed that the BJP and other right-wing organisations such as Bajrang Dal were "were involved in violence with arms" in Howrah on Ram Navami. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also dialled the West Bengal Governor to enquire about the security situation in the town situated across the Hooghly river opposite Kolkata.

A press statement from Raj Bhavan said Governor Bose asked the state government to "ensure fool proof arrangements to maintain law and order effectively" besides action to be taken "against miscreants." The governor also said those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool's paradise. "There will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law. Setting fire to public property, that too on the sacred Ram Navami day, is a highly provocative act and will be viewed seriously," he said.

Raj Bhavan will keep its eyes and ears open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man, Bose said. During the telephonic conversation with Bose, the union home minister sought to know the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the violence-hit areas of Howrah. The governor is believed to have provided the home minister details about Thursday's violence and the present situation, sources said in New Delhi



. As unidentified people pelted stones on police personnel on Friday afternoon, the police used batons to disperse a group of people who had gathered there. At least three policemen were injured in the brick batting. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Kazipara area, a senior IPS officer said. Altogether 45 people were arrested in connection with the violence since Thursday. "The situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon. After that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. Some people were arrested as our officers reacted instantly," he said.

A huge team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Kolkata Police was brought into the area on Friday afternoon. The personnel started a route march following the stone-throwing incidents. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for Thursday's violence in Howrah. She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area. "The Howrah incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

The state government will help all whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said. Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in the twin city of Howrah.

Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were torched and shops and auto-rickshaws ransacked during the violence. The chief minister warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash. "Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence in Howarh," the CM said.