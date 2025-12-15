GP polls: Balanced voter engagement in Suryapet

Suryapet: The Gram Panchayat elections in Suryapet district witnessed an impressive voter turnout. Male turnout stood at 89.84 percent, while women recorded an almost equal participation at 89.29 percent, underlining balanced voter engagement across genders.

By 9 am, 59,196 voters had exercised their franchise, accounting for 25.18 percent turnout. By 1 pm, polling touched 2,04,056 votes, translating to 86.78 percent turnout, indicating brisk voting across mandals.

According to the final polling statement, the district has a total electorate of 2,35,137 voters, including 1,14,803 men, 1,20,326 women, and eight voters in the others category.

At the close of polling, a total of 2,10,576 votes were cast, registering an overall turnout of 89.55 percent.

Among mandals, Chilkur recorded one of the highest turnouts at 91.99 percent, followed closely by Ananthagiri at 91.02 percent and Penpahad at 90.95 percent. Kodad mandal reported 90.04 percent turnout, while Huzurnagar at 88.78 percent and Nadigudem at 89.20 percent also saw strong participation.

Even the comparatively lower turnout mandals crossed the 88 percent mark, reflecting district-wide voting enthusiasm.

Election officials noted that polling remained largely peaceful, with voters turning up in large numbers from early morning hours.