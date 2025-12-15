High voter turnout recorded in second phase of polls in Nalgonda

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Thesecond phase of Gram Panchayat elections held in Miryalguda division, here, on Sunday recorded a strong voter response, with polling figures reflecting active participation across all mandals. As per the final statement released by election authorities, the district has a total electorate of 2,99,576 voters, including 1,46,709 men, 1,52,840 women, and 27 voters in the others category.

Polling gained momentum steadily through the day. By 9 am, 84,333 voters had cast their votes, registering a turnout of 28.15 percent. By 1 pm, a total of 2,47,859 votes were polled, pushing turnout to 82.74 percent.

At the close of polling, Nalgonda district recorded 2,65,852 votes, translating into an overall turnout of 88.74 percent. Male voter turnout stood at 89.25 percent, while female turnout was recorded at 88.26 percent, indicating near-equal participation across genders.

Among mandals, Madgulapally registered one of the highest turnouts at 92.34 percent, followed by Adavidevulapally with 91.17 percent and Anumula at 91.34 percent. Dameracherla recorded an 89.05 percent turnout, while Vemulapally stood at 89.58 percent.

Miryalaguda, the largest mandal in terms of electorate with over 53,000 voters, recorded an overall turnout of 85.79 percent. Nidamanoor reported 88.87 percent turnout, Peddavoora 87.03 percent, and Tripuraram 88.54 percent. Thirumalagiri Sagar registered 89.24 percent turnout.

Election officials said polling was conducted peacefully across the district, with no major untoward incidents reported.