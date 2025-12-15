60% polling recorded in Nirmal

Khanapur: The district Collector of Nirmal, Abhilasha Abhinav, stated that 60% polling was recorded in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Sunday in Nirmal district. Elections were conducted in the villages of Dilawarpur, Kuntala, Lokeshwaram, Narsapur G, Nirmal Rural, and Sarangapur, and concluded successfully without any errors.

The Collector, along with District SP Dr Janaki Sharmila, made surprise inspections at the polling stations set up at the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Dhani village of Sarangapur mandal and at Dyangapur village.

They reviewed the ongoing polling process, checked the facilities arranged for voters, and gathered details of the polling from officials.

The Collector instructed election officials to ensure that voting, counting, and the election of the deputy sarpanch are conducted in an orderly manner. She emphasized that the counting process should be completed quickly.

Certificates were issued to the elected ward members and sarpanch candidates.