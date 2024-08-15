Security beefed up in Pb, Har ahead of I-Day fest

Live
Just In
Chandigarh: Security has been beefed up in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day, with police personnel checking vehicles and conducting flag marches at various places, officials said on Wednesday. A thick security blanket has been thrown around the venues where governors, chief ministers and ministers will unfurl the national flag on Independence Day, they said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the Tricolour at a function in Jalandhar while his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini will hoist it in Kurukshetra. Adequate forces have been deployed in different districts. olice personnel checked vehicles at many places, including the Mohali-Chandigarh border. Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday arrested five people from Rajpura who were wanted in several cases of heinous crimes, the officials said.