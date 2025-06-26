Security Forces Eliminate Two Female Maoist Operatives In Narayanpur Forest Operation



Security forces successfully neutralized two female Maoist insurgents during an ongoing counter-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to police statements released Thursday.

The armed confrontation occurred Wednesday night in the dense Abhujmaad forest region, specifically within the jurisdiction of Kohkameta police station. A combined security team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG) units from both Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, along with Special Task Force (STF) personnel, engaged the militants during a planned anti-Naxal mission.

Intelligence reports indicating the presence of high-ranking Maoist commanders from the Maad division prompted the security operation. The joint forces acted on credible information about senior cadre members operating in the area.

Authorities recovered the bodies of both female insurgents along with weapons including one INSAS rifle and a .315 bore rifle from the encounter site. Police officials confirmed that search and combing operations continue in the region as security forces maintain their presence to ensure complete neutralization of any remaining threats.

The encounter represents part of ongoing efforts by Chhattisgarh security forces to combat Maoist insurgency in the state's tribal-dominated regions, where militant groups have maintained a presence for decades.