Security Forces Identify 35-40 Foreign Terrorists In Jammu Region, Intensify Counter-Terror Efforts

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have identified 35-40 foreign terrorists active in the Rajouri, Poonch, and Kathua sectors of the Jammu region, according to sources. These militants, primarily of Pakistani origin, are reportedly operating in small groups with the help of local guides and support networks, aiming to revive terrorism in the area.



Top security officials informed India Today TV that these terrorists are working in groups of 2-3 and are well-integrated with local support systems.

In response, military and security agencies are ramping up intelligence operations and strengthening the counter-terror grid to effectively combat infiltration attempts, sources added.

Security forces are focusing on monitoring the international border and reinforcing the second tier of the counter-terrorist grid. Efforts are also being made to disrupt the local support networks aiding these terrorists.

The region's dense forests pose significant challenges, necessitating enhanced intelligence gathering and strategic operations.

The Indian Army has deployed additional troops with over 200 armored protected vehicles procured under emergency measures, sources said. These specialized vehicles are now a crucial part of counter-terrorist operations in the region.

Since June 9, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed four terrorist attacks, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi. All these attacks have occurred in Jammu, indicating a shift in terrorist focus from Kashmir.

Over the past 2-3 years, Jammu has seen intermittent terrorist attacks, with a significant increase in violence in 2023, totaling 43 attacks, and 20 attacks so far in 2024.

The complex terrain of the Jammu region has been exploited by Pakistan-based terror organizations to send armed militants across the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), sometimes using tunnels.

Experts stress the importance of synergy among security forces to effectively counter these growing threats.