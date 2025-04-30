Security heightened in Uttara Kannada following Pahalgam terror attack

Karwar: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a red alert has been issued across the country, prompting heightened security measures in Uttara Kannada district, a coastal region with strategic importance with a large Muslim population in pockets like Honnavar, Kumta, and Bhatkal.

On Monday, police and investigative agencies held a high-level meeting along the coastal belt, and sources indicate the possibility of even stricter security protocols being enforced in the coming days.

Sensitive zones and densely populated areas across the district have come under intense surveillance. Coastal access points and public gathering places are being closely monitored, and local law enforcement has ramped up patrolling with additional personnel.

Despite the heightened national focus, officials stress the importance of vigilance at the local level as well. “It is not enough to limit security only to national or international concerns. Local anti-social activities must also be curbed with equal seriousness,” said a senior officer. Under the leadership of Superintendent of Police M. Narayana, the district police have conducted parades of known offenders and issued warnings to those with prior records of disrupting public peace.

Special night drives have been launched at key border and coastal locations in Uttara Kannada. Police checkpoints have been reinforced with additional forces, particularly in sensitive towns such as Karwar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Dandeli. Over the last two days, officers have booked 361 cases for violations ranging from drunk driving to traffic offences, resulting in fines totaling ₹1.45 lakh.

District police sources reported that Bhatkal saw the highest number of cases (185), followed by Sirsi (101), Dandeli (73), and Karwar (12). These actions were part of broader operations aimed at maintaining order and enforcing law.

Given that Uttara Kannada is home to key installations like the naval base at Karwar and Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant, the region has remained on high alert. Top police officials have personally inspected coastal and forested border regions to ensure preparedness.

Safety of tourists a priority

With Uttara Kannada also being a prominent tourism destination, security at popular tourist spots has been tightened. Checkpoints have been opened in tourist belts to monitor visitor movement and ensure safety.

“We are prioritising safety across the district through strategic deployments, increased monitoring and community cooperation. Action is being taken against those violating the law during night operations. Security will remain tight in all vulnerable regions,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy Aithal.