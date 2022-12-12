  • Menu
Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raises AIIMS cyber attack issue in Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue of AIIMS cyber attack which had crippled the services of the premier medical institute.

Chaturvedi said that this was a serious threat to the country as future wars will be fought in the cyber world.

The server facilities at the main building of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here resumed on December 6, two weeks after being hit by a ransomware attack.

After the AIIMS server went down, the hospital had issued fresh guidelines for manual admission. The fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) said that admission, discharge or transfer of patients would be done manually at the hospital till the time e-Hospital wass down.

