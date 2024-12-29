Live
Senior Cop Praises Police Efficiency In Recent Militant Arrest Amid Growing Security Concerns
- West Bengal remains on high alert with growing infiltration threats.
- Senior police officials highlight the arrest of a militant and stress the importance of public cooperation in maintaining security.
West Bengal is on heightened alert due to rising concerns about the situation in Bangladesh and increasing threats of infiltration. State police are particularly worried about Bangladeshis obtaining Indian passports through fraudulent means, exploiting gaps in the system.
In a press conference, Director General of Police (DG) Rajeev Kumar and Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Jawed Shamim discussed these issues. DG Kumar clarified that the police are not tasked with verifying passport addresses, a responsibility that lies with the passport authority.
He also criticized the current guidelines, describing them as misleading and vulnerable to misuse.
"The police have no role in verifying passport addresses. The passport authority has set the guidelines, and we have suggested changes," Kumar stated.
ADG Shamim echoed these concerns, emphasizing the state's efforts to prevent extremists from acquiring Indian passports. "We are collaborating with all relevant agencies to ensure no one uses fraudulent documents to obtain a passport in West Bengal," he explained.
The police reassured the public of their ongoing commitment to security, with DG Kumar praising the state's and Kolkata police's track record in tackling militancy.
A recent example of police success was the arrest of a suspected terrorist in Canning, following a joint operation between West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir police. The individual, affiliated with the banned militant group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen of Kashmir, was captured thanks to information provided by the West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF).
"The STF's information led to the arrest of the Kashmiri resident. Our past record in combating militancy has been strong, and we aim to maintain this in the future," Kumar noted.
DG Kumar also subtly pointed to weaknesses in border security managed by the Border Security Force (BSF), citing instances of infiltration from Bangladesh. However, he reassured the public that the state police are vigilant in apprehending infiltrators and handing them over to the appropriate authorities.
Kumar stressed the role of public cooperation in combating militancy, saying, "Our success in tackling militancy is due to the support of the people. We are here for them, and they are here for us."