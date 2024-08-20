Senior Health Official Files Corruption Complaint Against Former Medical College Principal In West Bengal

In a significant development in West Bengal's healthcare sector, Debal Kumar Ghosh, the Senior Special Secretary of the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare, has lodged a formal written complaint alleging financial corruption against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The complaint was filed today, marking a serious accusation within the state's medical education system.



This allegation comes amidst ongoing investigations into a separate case involving the same medical institution. Sandip Ghosh has been under intense scrutiny by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He was questioned for 13 hours on Monday and may face further interrogation today, marking potentially his fifth consecutive day of questioning.



The CBI has assigned a high-profile team to investigate the Kolkata trainee doctor's case, led by Additional Director Sampat Meena and Additional Superintendent of Police Seema Pahuja. Both officers have distinguished records, having previously handled sensitive cases such as the 2020 Hathras gang rape and murder and the 2017 Unnao rape case.

These developments highlight the increasing scrutiny on medical institutions in West Bengal and the government's efforts to address allegations of misconduct and criminal activities within the healthcare sector.