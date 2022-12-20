Separate school for Juang tribal kids in Dhenkanal soon

Dhenkanal: District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethy said a separate school for Juang tribal children will be opened in Kamakshyanagar and health service and economic development of the Juangs through Mission Shakti will be given priority.

The announcement was made following the inauguration of the office building of Juang Development Agency (JDA) by the district administration on Sunday. The JDA will start functioning from the premises of Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector's office.

The agency will be headed by Additional District Welfare Officer and supported by Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector. The Juangs will be benefited and brought into the mainstream once the JDA starts functioning.

The District Collector said the JDA will respond to the grievances of the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on issues such as education, employment, rural housing, art and craft, health and 0road connectivity. Sethy urged the tribal community to give up the habit of consuming alcohol, prevent early marriage and send all children above five years to schools. A logo of the community agency was also unveiled on the occasion.

The Juangs are one of the 13 primitive tribal groups in Odisha. Their population, spread over seven blocks and 52 gram panchayats of 112 villages, including one urban local body, has touched 11,000 .

Interestingly, the number of girls for every 1,000 boys is higher among the primitive tribal groups. Since their state of affairs now is very discouraging, the JDA will work for improving their socio-economic condition.

A mega awareness camp for the Juangs was also inaugurated on Sunday at Badasuanlo High School playground. Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik inaugurated the camp. Naveen Patnaik-led government is committed for the all-round development of the PVTGs, said Mallik. This view was also shared by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo.

The tribal groups urged the district administration to issue ration cards to all families and job opportunities to the tribal candidates who have cleared HSC or above exams.

Parjang MLA Nrusingha Sahu emphasised the importance of education among the PVTGs. Zilla Parishad president Archana Poohan and all district-level officers and chairmen of blocks participated in the meet.

Later, a hockey match was organised in which the tribal players participated.