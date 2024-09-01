  • Menu
Seven Arrested In Tripura For Illegal Entry: Five Bangladeshis And Two Rohingyas Detained

  • Five Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingyas were arrested in Tripura for entering India without valid documents.
  • The arrests were made in separate incidents by the Government Railway Police and BSF.

Five Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingya individuals, who entered Tripura without proper documentation, were apprehended in two separate operations within the northeastern state, authorities reported on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, Government Railway Police (GRP) officers detained two individuals at Agartala station on Friday, according to a senior official. During questioning, the detainees confessed to being residents of the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

In a separate incident, five Bangladeshi nationals and two suspected Indian accomplices were arrested in Dhalai district on Saturday. The Bangladeshis, hailing from Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts, were found to have entered India without valid papers, while the two Indians are suspected of aiding illegal migration, a BSF official said.

