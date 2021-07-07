Seven Cabinet heavyweights axed in one fell swoop

New Delhi: It is not every day that seven Cabinet Ministers are axed from the Union Cabinet in one fell swoop.

Wednesday was one such day when the huge surgery in the Narendra Modi government led to the axing of several heavyweight ministers holding key portfolios.

Most of these resignations were unexpected and not part of the usual speculation binge which takes place in the run-up to a Cabinet reshuffle.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was in the firing line because of perceived mismanagement of the Covid second wave which took a toll of millions of lives.

Harsh Vardhan had been widely criticised for the ensuing situation as the Health Ministry is seen as the nodal ministry for managementof the Covid situation and vaccine administration.

Among the senior ministers, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar have also resigned.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar have also put in their papers, while Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

A total of 12 ministers have resigned from the Modi government and President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted their resignations, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Among the Ministers of State who have resigned are Debasree Chaudhuri (Women and Child Development), Rattan Lal Kataria (Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment), Sanjay Dhotre (Education), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Animal Husbandry), Babul Supriyo (Environment), and Raosaheb Danve Patil (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution).